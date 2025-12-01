14-year-old Stockton mass shooting victim identified; schools offer community support

A 14-year-old has been identified as one of the four people, three of them children, killed in a mass shooting at a Stockton birthday party over the weekend, while the city's school district offered support resources for students and staff affected.

Amari Peterson was killed in the shooting at a child's birthday at a banquet hall on Saturday evening, his family said on a GoFundMe page seeking donations for his funeral expenses. The other victims who died were aged 8, 9, and 21 years old, while 11 others were injured. The aunt of the 21-year-old victim identified him as Susano Archuleta. Authorities have not released the identification of any of the victims.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said at least one person was in critical condition, while the condition of the other injured victims was not known. The Sheriff's Office said between 100 and 150 people were at the event, and it's believed there were multiple shooters during the shooting that began inside the banquet hall and moved outside.

Amari Peterson, one of four people killed in a mass shooting at a child's birthday party in Stockton. Family photo

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi said the shooting was gang-related, but the Sheriff's Office did not confirm that claim. Amari Peterson's family said on the GoFundMe page that he was not involved in any gang activity.

The only mistake this sweet boy made was being in the wrong place at the wrong time," the fundraising web page said. "He was simply being a kid at a kids' party."

Fugazi told reporters on Monday that she has reached out to the Governor's Office, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the White House for assistance to combat gang violence.

"Not just part-time. Not just a task force for six months," said Fugazi. "We need a full panel of people here in this city, all working together to stop this gang violence and these gangs from continuing in the city of Stockton."

One woman told CBS News Sacramento the birthday party was an event for her 2-year-old grand-niece and that her 22-year-old niece was one of the injured victims. The woman related a frantic phone call from her sister during the shooting, describing how children hid behind a flipped-over table and under a bounce house.

"She said it sounded like [the shooting] was never going to stop," said the unidentified woman. "That's all she kept saying; it wasn't going to stop. She said, 'Babies are everywhere, they're on the ground."

The Stockton Unified School District on Monday said the 8-year-old child killed in the shooting was a third-grade student in the district, and the student's mother is a district employee. SUSD said it had counselors at each of its 55 campuses on Monday as well as a crisis team at the child's school, where classmates of the 8-year-old were officially informed about the death on Monday morning. The district said it was also providing in-home resources for the child's mother and family.

SUSD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez told CBS News Sacramento that the shooting has impacted every school in the district.

"When you have a mass shooting in a community, it doesn't just impact the one school; it's going to impact all 55," Rodriguez said. "And so, people have been asking me, 'Well, how do we get those services? So, a child can self-refer, they can ask, and just go up to their counselor and ask for help. They can ask the teacher, and the teacher can refer. And a parent can do that."

Rodriguez said the district's website also provided information about 24-hour support.

On Sunday, San Joaquin Delta College said in a social media post that it was also providing personal counseling and mental health support for students, both in person and online.

"This loss touches all of us deeply. And yet, we also know that in moments of profound sorrow, Stockton shows extraordinary resilience," Delta College said in the caption. "We have no doubt that this community will rally around affected families and provide the support and care that they need in the days, weeks, months, and years to come."