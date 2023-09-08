Inmate captured after walking away from prison camp in El Dorado County

GEORGETOWN - An El Dorado County inmate has been captured after walking away from a conservation camp overnight.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials say that sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning, 42-year-old Jarid Taylor of Fresno walked away from Growlersburg Conservation Camp in El Dorado County.

Taylor was discovered missing during the evening count, CDCR says. A search of the fire camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted and CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were notified.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident around 3:15 a.m., CDCR says. After being caught, Taylor was transported to Sierra Conservation Center. His case will be referred to the El Dorado County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Taylor was serving a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery at the time.

According to CDCR, the primary mission of the camp is to "support local, state, and federal agencies as they respond to emergencies such as fires and floods. Incarcerated hand crews also complete community service and conservation projects year-round."

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, the agency says.