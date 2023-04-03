If Gov. Newsom looks like he's running for president, is he?

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared photos of himself and his family in Mississippi on Sunday. The photos are part of a political campaign the governor has launched and says will take on authoritarian leaders.

The governor has repeatedly pledged he does not want to be president. Still, some California political strategists and elected leaders say this looks a lot like a run for president.

Gov. Newsom tweeted the photos with the message: "A great day to be in Jackson, Mississippi." He included a photo showing his wife and children watching a film at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

"Gov. Newsom is 'running, not running' for president," Republican State Sen. Roger Niello said.

Niello said the governor's high-profile, out-of-state trip shows all the indications of a campaign for president.

"So if Gavin Newsom looks like he's running for president, "Is he running for president?", is the question," CBS13's Steve Large asked Niello.

"Absolutely, he is. It's a question of whether it's '24 or '28, i suppose," Niello responded.

Newsom has said he has a sub-zero interest in becoming president. He is termed out as governor in 2026.

"Well, if you're running nationwide, obviously you're going to appear nationwide," Niello said.

Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio said Newsom is likely looking to the national stage for a future White House run. Newsom announced his new political action committee aimed at boosting democratic numbers in Republican states. On the very day the indictment against former President Trump was handed down, Maviglio said having Trump back in the headlines helps Newsom, too.

"He's a real foil to him, as DeSantis is. And between the two of them, the governor has two big players on the national scene to attack," Maviglio said.

A governor who says he does not want to be president is tweeting photos of a national political campaign.

President Biden has indicated he plans to run for reelection next year, although he has not made that official.