Stockton church raises safety concerns after homeless encampment returns following cleanup

A homeless encampment behind a Stockton church is already raising new concerns days after a city cleanup effort.

Last Friday, the City of Stockton cleared out an encampment behind Registration for Life Ministries on East Anderson Street, delivering notices for people living there to vacate the area.

But church leaders say some people returned less than 24 hours later.

"The next day, they came back, started setting up camp again," Pastor Barbara Bridges said. "It was unbelievable."

Bridges said people began bringing belongings back into the area overnight and tapped into a nearby water hydrant.

On Monday morning, Stockton police returned to the area, taking down tents and removing people still living near the slough. During the cleanup, a nearby grass fire was reported next to the encampment. Fire crews arrived shortly after and put it out.

Church leaders say that fire comes after two other fires were set near the church following Friday's cleanup effort.

Bridges said the situation has become increasingly aggressive in recent months.

"This is the most aggressive we've seen them," Bridges said. "It's very alarming."

Last week, church leaders showed CBS13 a threatening message left on their door written on a vacate notice previously handed out to people living in the encampment. The note called church leaders hypocrites.

The church says it has now upgraded its alarm system, added lighting and started locking its doors during services because of safety concerns.

Stockton City Councilmember Brando Villapudua said city leaders are now working on long-term solutions for the area, including possible fencing.

A meeting between city leaders and church officials is scheduled for Wednesday.