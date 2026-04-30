Stockton church seeks city action on homeless encampment after suffering $500K in damage, theft

A Stockton church says it has suffered more than $500,000 in damage and theft, which leaders attribute to a nearby homeless encampment that has grown over the years.

Leaders at Restoration for Life Ministries say the issues have escalated over time, despite their efforts to support people living in the encampment by providing food and other resources.

Church officials say their property has been repeatedly broken into, with equipment stolen and infrastructure damaged. One building is now unusable after someone broke into an electrical box and burned components inside, cutting off power.

They also say fire hydrants on the property have been drained and fencing has been damaged or removed, raising safety concerns.

"We've been in contact with the city ever since we got here, over the last 12 years, and there's been lots of promises," said Pastor Barbara Bridges. "And so we've been waiting and waiting and waiting. And so now finally we said, 'OK, we just got to do something different.'"

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee, who represents the district, said the situation highlights broader challenges tied to homelessness and public safety.

Lee said the city is working to understand next steps, but emphasized that any response must go beyond short-term fixes.

"I'm not about bandages and just come clean this up so we can show you an image of a clean neighborhood tomorrow," Lee said. "They'll move and be right back."

Lee said addressing the issue will require coordination between city, county and state agencies to find longer-term solutions.

Church leaders say they plan to continue serving the community, even as they deal with the ongoing damage, but hope to see meaningful change moving forward.