GM recalls nearly 600,000 trucks and SUVs over risk of engine failure

Checking your vehicle for important safety recalls

General Motors is recalling 597,630 of its full-size U.S. trucks and SUVs because the vehicles' V8 engines can fail without warning, raising the risk of a crash.

Manufacturing defects in the connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components "can lead to engine damage and engine failure," according to documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall comes amid an investigation by U.S. auto safety regulators following reports of engine failure in GM vehicles, including the company's best-selling Silverado. The NHTSA in January said it was investigating an estimated 877,710 vehicles after receiving 39 complaints from users of GM vehicles equipped with L87 V8 engines.

GM manufactures the L87 V8 engine at its assembly sites in Tonawanda, New York; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and St. Catharines, Ontario.

The recall includes the following V8-engine models:

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV;

Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban and Tahoe;

GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL

To fix the problem, dealers will inspect the engine for repair or replacement free of charge, GM states in the recall. Owner notification letters are will be mailed June 9, 2025.

Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782.

GM's number for this recall is N252494000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V-274.