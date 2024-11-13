GM recalls nearly 500,000 pickup trucks and SUVs. Here's what to know.

General Motors on Wednesday said it is recalling nearly 462,000 diesel-engine SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. because of a faulty transmission control valve that may fail and cause the rear wheels to lockup, increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers whose vehicles are affected by the transmission issue may experience harsh shifting ahead of any wheel problems, according to the automaker.

"A transmission control valve in some of these vehicles may be susceptible to excess wear over time, resulting in a gradual loss of pressure within the valve that can cause harsh shifting. In rare cases, the rear wheels may experience a momentary lockup," according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"The transmission has a defect. While towing 8,000-lb trailer going up a small grade, the truck shuddered then immediately downshifted violently, causing the truck to skid and almost jack-knifing the truck and trailer," read one complaint filed with NHTSA in August by a driver of a Silverado 2500, as reported by the Autopian.

The recall applies to the following GM models:

2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500, 3500

2020-2022 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500

2021 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL



As a remedy, car dealers will install new transmission control module software for free, according to GM. The new software will monitor the valve and detect excess wear 10,000 miles before the wheels lock up. If wear is detected, the transmission will be limited to fifth gear, preventing wheel lockup, which happens when the transmission downshifts from eighth gear.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners of the recalled vehicles on December 9. Motorists may contact GM customer service at 1-888-988-7267, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N242454440.

Owners may also contact NHTSA's safety hotline at 888-327-4236 (toll-free at 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov for further information. NHTSA's number for the recall is 24V-797.

GM in September issued a similarly sized recall of its SUVs and pickups because of a faulty low brake fluid warning light that may fail to go on when brake fluid is low.