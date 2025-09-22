Former Stockton Unified board president sentenced for filing false insurance claim

The former Stockton Unified School District board president was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of filing a false insurance claim in July.

Angelann Flores was sentenced to two years of information probation, 45 days in county jail stayed upon completion of 120 hours of community service within one year, and she must pay restitution, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

The judge also ordered her not to drive without a valid driver's license and auto insurance.

Flores was arrested in April of 2024 after an investigation into insurance fraud and theft of public funds. In July 2025, she was found not guilty of embezzlement, but the jury did find her guilty of filing a false insurance claim connected to a non-district-related car crash.

Stockton Unified said that with the conviction and judgment entry, Flores's school board trustee position will be considered vacant pursuant to California Government Code section 1770(h).

"Effective immediately, the Trustee position for Area 2 is considered vacant, and Ms. Flores no longer holds any duties or authority related to SUSD Board of Trustees. This vacancy occurs by operation of law and does not require further action or a vote by the board," Board President Kennetha Stevens said. "The Stockton Unified School District Board of Education remains focused on moving forward in service to our students, staff, and community, with a continued commitment to student well-being, academic achievement, and public trust.