Former Stockton Unified board president found not guilty of 2 embezzlement-related charges

A jury found a former Stockton Unified School District board president not guilty of two embezzlement-related charges, but guilty of filing a false insurance claim, prosecutors said on Thursday.

AngelAnn Flores was arrested in April and was facing charges of making false or fraudulent insurance claims, embezzlement by a public officer and embezzlement of property by a public officer.

"This conviction sends a clear message that fraud will not be tolerated, and that justice will be pursued," the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "The office is committed to ensuring that our elected leaders are held accountable."

Her home was the center of a search warrant in November as the sheriff's office said it had been investigating the district since 2023 after a report of fraud and financial mismanagement.

The sheriff's office had said that Flores intentionally used her district credit card for her own personal gain. She was accused of using a credit card to buy more than $1,000 worth of gas.

Deputies said she filed a false insurance claim as a result of a non-district-related car crash.

Her attorney claimed the charges against Flores were an act of retaliation from other board members.

"She was harassed and bullied and targeted on this investigation," her attorney said.

According to the school district's website, she remains a board trustee but is no longer the board president. Her term is scheduled to expire in 2026.

She was allowed to participate in Stockton Unified school board duties shortly after her arrest, after a judge changed terms initially preventing her from going within 100 yards of her place of work.