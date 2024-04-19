Former Stockton Unified board president arrested after investigation into insurance fraud, theft

STOCKTON – A former Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) board president has been arrested following an investigation into insurance fraud and theft of public funds, authorities said Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for AngelAnn Flores on Friday, April 19. Deputies pulled her over in the area of West Lane and Alpine Road and arrested her, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

A photo showing former Stockton Unified Board President AngelAnn Flores' arrest in San Joaquin County on April 19, 2024. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Flores was at the center of a search warrant served at her home back in November. The sheriff's office had been investigating the district since April 2023 after a report found evidence of fraud and financial mismanagement.

The sheriff's office said Friday that all seven of the board trustees' district credit card usage was analyzed, and it was determined Flores intentionally used hers for her own personal gain. The other trustees were found to be in compliance with their card usage.

During the 2023 calendar year, Flores allegedly used her assigned credit card to buy more than $1,000 worth of gas alone despite knowing that was not allowed. Flores is also accused of using the card to purchase food.

Flores is also accused of filing false insurance claims as a result of a non-district-related car crash.

She faces four charges, including grand theft of money, theft of public funds, embezzlement by a public official, and insurance fraud.

The sheriff's office said Flores' arrest was a result of a more extensive investigation that remains ongoing into potential bribery and conflicts of interest.

Bail for Flores has been set at $175,000. She is expected to appear in Superior Court early next week.

Flores first became a board member in 2018, and her current term was set to expire in 2026, according to the board website. Flores oversaw the following schools: Jane Frederick High School, Hamilton Elementary, Merlo Institute of Environmental Technology, Monroe Elementary, Montezuma Elementary, Nightingale Charter, Spanos Elementary, and Van Buren Elementary.