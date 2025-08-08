Former Stanislaus sheriff's deputy sentenced for continual sexual abuse of a minor

A former Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy was sentenced Friday to nine years in state prison for sexually abusing a minor over multiple years, prosecutors announced.

Matthew Dessert, 41, has been found guilty of several charges, including four counts of felony sexual assault, one felony count of committing a lewd act on a child under 14, and two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said.

Dessert was arrested in September 2023 after a student disclosed the abuse to a school counselor.

The student knew Dessert and told investigators he began abusing her when she was 9, the sheriff's office said.

Dessert had served as a patrol deputy with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office since 2014.

