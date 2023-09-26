Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy accused of the continual sexual abuse of a minor

STANISLAUS COUNTY — A Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy was arrested on accusations he sexually abused a minor over multiple years, authorities said Tuesday.

A school counselor reported it after a student had disclosed the abuse on Monday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Ofice said in a news release.

The deputy was identified as Matthew Dessert, of Oakdale. The student knew Dessert and told detectives the abuse began at the age of 9, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives arrested Dessert at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday after he voluntarily went to the sheriff's office for an interview.

Dessert was booked into jail and faces charges of the continued sexual abuse of a child, committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, committing penetration with a foreign object of a minor, sexual battery, and physical abuse of a child. The 40-year-old was released within a few hours after posting $425,000 bail.

Dessert was placed on paid administrative leave. He had been a patrol deputy for the sheriff's office since 2014.