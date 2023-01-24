Del Paso Heights parents want answers after teacher's arrest for lewd acts with a child

SACRAMENTO -- Parents called into the CBS13 newsroom, commented on social media and spoke with our team about their concerns after a Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher was charged with 17 counts of lewd acts with a child and one count of child pornography.

Their concerns stemmed from details, released by the Sacramento Police Department, about an investigation that linked Kim Wilson, 62, to a lewd conduct report from an incident in 2014. At the time, the investigation revealed Wilson was identified as a possible suspect by the Twin Rivers Unified Police Department.

The report was forwarded by district police to Sacramento police who said again on Monday that records show the case was suspended. A Sacramento police spokesperson shared a statement with CBS13 that outlined the department is currently reviewing the circumstances of that investigation.

Recently, the Sacramento Police Department says it received a report from another separate juvenile victim alleging that Wilson had sexually assaulted her in 2014. This case was assigned to detectives in the Sacramento Police Department Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit and police say it is being actively investigated

The question CBS13 has heard repeatedly from parents: why was Wilson able to continue teaching at Del Paso Heights Elementary after the 2019 investigation named him a possible suspect in a lewd act report?

"Why was the case suspended, if there were more allegations coming up against him, my kids should've never been in his class," said a Del Paso Heights Elementary School mother of two students, both of whom had Wilson as a teacher in 2021.

The mother described inappropriate conversations by Wilson to the class that were about "pimps" and that he was a "player." She said worried about what he was teaching impressionable young minds, like her own children, when they would come home from school with comments on subjects that weren't appropriate for school, she said.

The mother told CBS13 she took her concerns to the school's principal and was told Wilson was "old school."

"I'm very frustrated because we brought numerous things to their attention, they didn't protect the kids, they pretty much covered it up and said that's how it is." said the mother of two, who now plans to remove her children from the school due to the allegations.

Wilson is due in a Sacramento County courtroom on Tuesday and is currently being held without bail.

