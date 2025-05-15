Ford recalls nearly 275,000 Navigator and Expedition SUVs over possible brake damage

Ford Motor is recalling 273,789 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition vehicles because of a poorly installed front brake line that may lead to reduced brake function increasing the risk of crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in recall dated May 9.

Affected vehicles may have "a bent brake line" that could come into contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe, which is a hose used to transfer filtered air from the car's air filter to it engine. As a result, the outlet pipe may become damaged, resulting in a brake fluid leak, causing the vehicle's front brakes to stop working, recall documents state.

"A brake line leak may cause a longer-than-expected brake pedal travel and result in a reduction in the rate of deceleration. If there is a rapid loss of brake fluid or the brake fluid is completely depleted, this can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA states in its report.

Ford is not aware of any reports of any accidents or injuries as a result of the faulty brake line.

The recall affects the following models:

2022-2024 Lincoln Navigator

2022-2024 Ford Expedition

Assembly issue

The cause of the bent brake line stems from faulty assembly during the vehicles' engine installation process at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant. An internal review of plant records conducted by the U.S. carmaker's Critical Concern Review Group earlier this year, discovered that modifications to the engine installation process had been make by the Louisville plant in November in order to prevent damage to the brake line.

"Through this investigation, Ford's CCRG discovered that Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP) had modified the radiator hose stowage process during engine decking. This modification was done to prevent the brake line from being bent and was made starting on Nov. 20, 2024 to ensure proper clearances were met," the recall documents say.

The vehicles included in the recall were manufactured prior to the modification made at the plant.

Warning signs

In the event of a brake fluid leak, the driver may experience an increase in pedal travel, or the distance brake pedal moves when depressed.

"With continued driving, a leaking brake line will cause the brake fluid level in the master cylinder reservoir to decrease," the recall states. When that happens, a red brake warning indicator light will illuminate once the fluid level drops to a dangerously low level.

Remedy

To fix the problem, Ford dealers will inspect the front brake line and, if needed, replace the brake line or air cleaner outlet pipe, at no cost. Owner notification will be mailed May 26, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S47.

Consumer may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V-314.