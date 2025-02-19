Suspect in attack of Fairfield gas station employee accused of hate crime, attempted murder

FAIRFIELD – A man was arrested on hate crime and attempted murder charges after a Fairfield gas station employee was attacked Tuesday morning, police said.

Fairfield police said it responded to a report of a fight at a Sinclair gas station in Cordelia around 10:20 a.m.

The person who called the police said a man entered the store and walked behind the counter, where he attacked an employee, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The employee grabbed a wooden stick in an attempt to defend herself, but police said the suspect took it from her and used it to assault her.

The suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Conrad Alvarez, was taken into custody.

Police said Alvarez was booked into the Solano County Jail for attempted murder and committing a hate crime.

The hate crime charge stems from comments Alvarez made, police said.