Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in attack of Fairfield gas station employee accused of hate crime, attempted murder

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested after Fairfield gas station employee attacked
Suspect arrested after Fairfield gas station employee attacked 00:30

FAIRFIELD – A man was arrested on hate crime and attempted murder charges after a Fairfield gas station employee was attacked Tuesday morning, police said. 

Fairfield police said it responded to a report of a fight at a Sinclair gas station in Cordelia around 10:20 a.m.

The person who called the police said a man entered the store and walked behind the counter, where he attacked an employee, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The employee grabbed a wooden stick in an attempt to defend herself, but police said the suspect took it from her and used it to assault her. 

The suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Conrad Alvarez, was taken into custody.

Police said Alvarez was booked into the Solano County Jail for attempted murder and committing a hate crime.

The hate crime charge stems from comments Alvarez made, police said. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.