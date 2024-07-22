Fair staff consider changing California State Fair start dates due to July heat

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's record-breaking heat could impact the start date of future state fairs. A recent survey shows that 69% of people favor moving the fair away from July, the hottest month of the year.

Hot weather and the state fair often go hand in hand and now Cal Expo officials are saying Sacramento's summer temperatures may be too hot to handle.

"We've seen this oppressive heat at times during the summer months," Darla Givens, a fair spokesperson.

During last year's fair, there were 10 triple-digit days. So far this year there's been seven with a week still left.

The state fair used to be held around Labor Day but in 2009 the dates were moved to mid-July.

"Because of the school schedule, school started going back earlier, it impacted perhaps attendance and also those students showcasing their animals," Givens said.

Now state fair staff are recommending moving the fair back to September when average temperatures are seven degrees cooler.

But that comes with some logistical challenges.

"There are so many factors that go into changing the date of the state fair. We have our carnival ride concessions, our food concession, our commercial partners, it's not a quick fix," Givens said.

Some say summer is still the most convenient time of year.

"Why change it, people look forward to this every year they want to do it at this time heat or no heat," a fair-goer said.

But others support the move to fall.

"I feel like because of the weather they should move it back," another fair-goer said.

The current recommendation is to start on Labor Day weekend and run for 17 days in September but the Cal Expo Board of Directors has not made any final decision yet.