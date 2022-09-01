Extreme heat could possibly affect vehicles, travel plans

How high temperatures can have a negative on tire and car batteries

How high temperatures can have a negative on tire and car batteries

How high temperatures can have a negative on tire and car batteries

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As a heat wave barrels into California, people brace for a sun beatdown.

"I'm going to try to find somewhere cool, probably like a river or lake," said Robert Benoit of North Sacramento.

AAA says that before you travel, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind.

"We see a spike in a big way over the summer," said John Treanor, a AAA spokesperson. "Twenty-five percent increase in calls for roadside assistance."

AAA reports reasons for breakdowns include tire blowouts and dead batteries.

Why?

Combine underinflated tires with hot road temps, and a blowout is likely. Liquids inside batteries can evaporate and weaken the charge in severe heat.

The auto club tells CBS13 it received 495,000 calls for help nationwide last Labor Day weekend.

"We expect a 10% increase on 2021's figure," Treanor said.

AAA has prepared for roughly 545,000 calls for service this upcoming holiday weekend.

Treanor says you should always check your fluids during extreme heat.

The unforgiving heat affects not only cars but roads too.

CBS13 reported how the road on Highway 50 buckled under record heat.

According to Caltrans, it does not have anything different in place than any other summer day ahead of the extended heat forecast.

"If there's a call out to a location for our maintenance crews, they go to the location and assess the damages and make temporary repairs until a permanent fix can be scheduled," said spokesperson Dennis Keaton in a released statement.

"If it's a safety issue, it is dealt with accordingly and immediately. Keep in mind that infrastructure like bridges in California have scheduled inspections to help avoid breakdowns by replacing parts or by closing them if they pose an immediate hazard."

Meanwhile, some drivers are heeding the warning to travel safely this weekend.

"Just got my wife's car out of the shop, so it's good," William Castle said. "My truck is actually in the shop with an oil leak, so hopefully, it'll be all right."