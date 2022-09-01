Excessive heat warnings issued over Labor Day weekend

SACRAMENTO — A prolonged and potentially historic heat wave will impact northern California over Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will soar well into the 100s, ranging from 105 to 115 degrees.

Longtime records will be challenged in the Sacramento Valley, including the record high for downtown Sacramento, which stands at 114 degrees, set back in 1925.

Excessive Heat Warnings will go into effect on Saturday and will remain in place through at least Sep. 6.

Temperatures will soar to dangerous levels placing much of the population at high risk for heat-related illness.

Historically, heat has been the number one cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. The hottest days will occur on Sep. 3 and 4.

That's when highs may exceed 110 degrees for much of the Sacramento Valley.

Typically, the hottest weather occurs in the northern part of the valley, where cities like Chico and Redding face the brunt of the heat.

A ridge of high pressure dominating the West Coast remains in place, sending the jet stream way up north.

This pattern causes a "heat dome" to build over the Sacramento Valley. The heat dome acts as a lid on the atmosphere, allowing our temperatures to bake.

Heat tries to escape but the stubborn high forces the hot air back down, causing the air to warm even more as it sinks. This will result in temperatures running 10-20 degrees above normal through Labor Day weekend.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the 70s and 80s when the heat wave peaks. The result is minimal relief from the heat during overnight hours.

There will be a problem if power outages start developing.

If the heat wave shows signs of relenting a few days after Labor Day, the High temperatures should fall below 100 degrees toward the end of the week.