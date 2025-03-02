El Dorado County Fire Protection District fire captain seriously injured in house fire

SHINGLE SPRINGS – An El Dorado County Fire Protection District fire captain was seriously injured on Thursday while responding to a house fire, the agency said on Sunday.

Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, fire crews went to a home on Lonesome Dove Court in Shingle Springs for a chimney fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the fire had spread to the attic and began trying to extinguish the flames.

The fire protection district said fire conditions suddenly changed, and flames surrounded a fire captain and a firefighter who were inside the house.

The fire captain suffered serious burn injuries and was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center. He is now at the UC Davis Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center. He is in stable condition and continues to receive care for his serious injuries, the agency said.

"The Fire Captain and his family are receiving necessary support from the Fire District, El Dorado County Professional Firefighters Association, Firefighters Burn Institute, and the IAFF Foundation Burn Fund," the fire district said. "We kindly ask that you keep the Fire Captain in your thoughts as he undergoes treatment."

The firefighter had a minor injury to his leg and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Folsom, where he was released later that same night.

Crews eventually extinguished the fire, and the cause is under investigation.