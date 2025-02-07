Watch CBS News
Driver hospitalized after crash near Clarksburg

By Cecilio Padilla

YOLO COUNTY – A driver is being taken to the hospital after a crash in the Sacramento River Delta south of Clarksburg early Friday morning.

The scene is near Ryer Ave and W. Sutter Road, along Highway 84.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears the vehicle went off the roadway and nearly crashed into the water.

First responders had to extricate the person.

A medical transport helicopter has responded to the scene to take the driver to the hospital. No details have been released on the person's condition. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

