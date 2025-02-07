Driver hospitalized after crash near Clarksburg

YOLO COUNTY – A driver is being taken to the hospital after a crash in the Sacramento River Delta south of Clarksburg early Friday morning.

The scene is near Ryer Ave and W. Sutter Road, along Highway 84.

LifeFlight Helicopter on scene to transport individual involved in a crash Rye Ave and W Sutter Rd Near Clarksburg. ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ pic.twitter.com/W7m8rPhRhP — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 7, 2025

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears the vehicle went off the roadway and nearly crashed into the water.

First responders had to extricate the person.

A medical transport helicopter has responded to the scene to take the driver to the hospital. No details have been released on the person's condition.