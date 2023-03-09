Davis resurrects Picnic in the Park, an early pandemic casualty

DAVIS – An early casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic in Davis is being brought back to life.

Picnic In The Park was about to start its season in March 2020 when the pandemic hit and health guidelines forced officials to put the event on ice.

The event, a companion to city's popular farmers market, used to run Wednesday evenings through the spring and summer at Davis' Central Park. It featured live music and local eats.

Now, after a more than three-year hiatus, Picnic In The Park is slated to return.

"I'm so happy, because I really feel like we broke people's hearts. There was no solution except to try to bring it back – if we could find a way," said Randii MacNear, executive director of the Davis Farmers Market Alliance, in a statement on Thursday.

Revelers will be able to drink alcohol on the grassy area thanks to the market having an open-container permit during operating hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

One other big change: People are being urged to bring their own chairs or blankets for picnicking, since they will no longer be provided.

Picnic In The Park will start on May 17 and run every Wednesday through Sept. 13.