Suspect in Davis Picnic Day shooting now faces federal charge

A suspect arrested in connection with a shooting on Picnic Day in Davis that left three people wounded is now facing federal charges, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Federal prosecutors said a criminal complaint was unsealed on Friday, charging 19-year-old Joseph Davis with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said during a search of Davis' apartment, law enforcement seized a short-barrel AR-15 style pistol. Prosecutors said he was prohibited from possessing any firearms and ammunition due to a previous conviction for a gun possession offense.

The Davis Police Department announced Davis was arrested in May on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and several firearms-related charges, such as possession of an illegal assault rifle, in connection with the shooting at Community Park on April 12. He has since pleaded not guilty.

The shooting left two teenagers and a 24-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Davis Police Department has said it suspects there was more than one shooter and the suspects are believed to be outside of the Davis area. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Federal prosecutors said Davis could face up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted on the charge.

Davis's next scheduled appearance in Yolo County court is on Tuesday.