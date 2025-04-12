3 shot at Davis' Community Park as crowds gather in city for Picnic Day

DAVIS – Three people were shot at Davis' Community Park on Saturday as crowds gathered in the city for Picnic Day, police said.

The Davis Police Department said the conditions of the victims are not known at this time. No information about a suspect is known at this time.

Police said the first report of the shooting came in around 3 p.m. Community Park is located near W. Covell Boulevard between F Street and Oak Avenue.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Saturday is Picnic Day in Davis, which is a family-friendly, student-run event by the University of California, Davis with more than 70,000 people who attend every year and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the school's website.

UC Davis hosts several events on campus, saying the day "showcases the richness of diversity and achievement at UC Davis and the surrounding community in the areas of research, teaching, service, and campus life."

Community Park is located no more than two miles from the UC Davis campus.

Some people host their own Picnic Day celebrations and events could be seen taking place at Community Park, which is located off-campus.

The Davis Police Department enacted a safety enhancement zone beginning Friday evening and includes Community Park. This doubles the fines for violations of the city's open container, noise, smoking and public urination ordinances. It's set to expire on Sunday evening.

UC Davis said it's aware of an incident and that there is no threat to the campus.