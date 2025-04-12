Watch CBS News
Local News

3 shot at Davis' Community Park as crowds gather in city for Picnic Day

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DAVIS – Three people were shot at Davis' Community Park on Saturday as crowds gathered in the city for Picnic Day, police said.

The Davis Police Department said the conditions of the victims are not known at this time. No information about a suspect is known at this time. 

Police said the first report of the shooting came in around 3 p.m. Community Park is located near W. Covell Boulevard between F Street and Oak Avenue. 

People are urged to avoid the area.

Saturday is Picnic Day in Davis, which is a family-friendly, student-run event by the University of California, Davis with more than 70,000 people who attend every year and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the school's website.

UC Davis hosts several events on campus, saying the day "showcases the richness of diversity and achievement at UC Davis and the surrounding community in the areas of research, teaching, service, and campus life." 

Community Park is located no more than two miles from the UC Davis campus.

Some people host their own Picnic Day celebrations and events could be seen taking place at Community Park, which is located off-campus.

The Davis Police Department enacted a safety enhancement zone beginning Friday evening and includes Community Park. This doubles the fines for violations of the city's open container, noise, smoking and public urination ordinances. It's set to expire on Sunday evening.  

UC Davis said it's aware of an incident and that there is no threat to the campus.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.