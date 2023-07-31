Watch CBS News
Crews battle fire just off Highway 50 in Folsom

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Grass fire along Highway 50 now at 2 acres, with potential for 5 acres
Grass fire along Highway 50 now at 2 acres, with potential for 5 acres 00:24

FOLSOM – Crews battled fire just off Highway 50 in the Folsom area on Monday.

Folsom Fire said the scene was between Iron Point Road and Highway 50, as well as between Prairie City Road and Folsom Boulevard.

The fire quickly grew to about 2 acres. Firefighters stopped the spread at 5.4 acres.

No structures were at risk and no evacuations were ever issued.

Eastbound Iron Point Road at Black Diamond Drive was closed due to the incident, along with the entrance to Intel on Willard Drive. Highway 50 traffic was backing up but no closures are in effect.

