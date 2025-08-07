Citrus Heights police arrest 2 suspects in 2024 fentanyl overdose death

Two people have been arrested by Citrus Heights police detectives after the 2024 death of a man from a fentanyl overdose.

Citrus Heights police say, back on Oct. 23, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man at a residence in the city. Medics pronounced the 25-year-old man dead at the scene, officers say.

Detectives at the time noted that they found evidence leading them to believe the man had died from a fentanyl overdose.

Since then, police have been investigating two people – Gabriela Valenzuela and Luis Romero-Espinoza – allegedly connected to the case. Detectives allege that the pair provided the man with the fentanyl that killed him.

After an investigation that saw several search warrants being served, police say Valenzuela and Romero-Espinoza were arrested by detectives on Tuesday.

Valenzuela and Romero-Espinoza have been booked into Sacramento County Jail and are facing charges of homicide and felony drug sales.