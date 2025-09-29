Chinese Camp residents to return after September Lightning Complex fire in California

Homeowners in Chinese Camp are finally learning when they'll be able to return, after the 6-5 Fire tore through the Gold Rush town earlier this month.

The fire was part of the TCU September Lightning Complex, which scorched more than 13,000 acres across four counties. Dozens of homes were destroyed, along with several historic buildings.

Residents are eager to see what's left of their property and whether anything can be salvaged. But to ensure it's done safely, county and state officials say the reentry will happen in phases, with the first beginning tomorrow.

State-certified recovery crews will move in first, removing hazardous materials such as propane tanks, batteries, and other toxic debris. Once a property is cleared, homeowners will receive a placard showing it is safe to enter. At that point, residents can begin sifting through the rubble, with state crews on hand to help.

Phase two will focus on debris removal. Homeowners can choose to pay for the cleanup themselves or enroll in a state program that covers most of the cost.

"We're here to help you and the program, we're going to be managing it as a county, so we want to make it as easy as possible. So those are the choices we have in terms of the debris removal right now," said Dore Bietz with the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services.

Some homeowners raised concerns at a town hall meeting Monday, about losing control of the cleanup process if they opt into the state-run program. However, officials say residents will have a chance to identify items important to them before any removal begins.

Phase one is expected to take about two weeks. State and county leaders say they're racing the clock to get debris cleared before the first rainstorm of the season.