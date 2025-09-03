Photos show wildfire burning through historic California Gold Rush town settled by Chinese miners

Damage in California Gold Rush town of Chinese Camp as lightning sparked-fires scorch 3 counties

Damage in California Gold Rush town of Chinese Camp as lightning sparked-fires scorch 3 counties

Damage in California Gold Rush town of Chinese Camp as lightning sparked-fires scorch 3 counties

A wildfire known as the 6-5 Fire has scorched homes in a historic California Gold Rush town that was settled around 1850 by Chinese miners. Photos show the quick-moving blaze, which rapidly expanded to more than 10 square miles and grew without containment on Wednesday.

The wildfire forced the evacuation Tuesday of the Chinese Camp and surrounding highways, according to CalFire, the state's chief fire agency. Other areas were under evacuation warnings. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Smoke from the 6-5 Fire wafts over the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Sept. 2, 2025. Noah Berger/AP

The 6-5 Fire was caused by lightning, according to CalFire. It is one of several fires called the TCU September Lightning Complex, which has burned more than 19 square miles in multiple locations in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties as of early Wednesday with no containment.

Residents work to stop flames from a burning home from spreading to a neighboring house as the 6-5 Fire burns through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Sept. 2, 2025. Noah Berger/AP

Thousands of people from China came to California during the Gold Rush and faced persecution that included an exorbitant Foreign Miners Tax designed to drive them away from mining. Chinese Camp, about 57 miles east of Stockton, was settled by Chinese miners after they were driven out of a nearby camp, according to Visit Tuolumne County. Originally called Camp Washington, its name was soon changed to reflect the people who settled there.

At least five homes were burning in the rural town, which has a population of around 60 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It has a mix of freestanding and mobile homes, as well as several abandoned buildings.

Two other major fires were forcing people to flee: the 2-2 Fire in the northern corner of Stanislaus County and the 2-7 Fire just east in Calaveras County.

The 6-5 Fire burns through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Sept. 2, 2025. Noah Berger/AP

The 6-5 Fire burns across a road in the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Sept. 2, 2025. Noah Berger/AP

Layne Smith, center, clears vegetation to stop flames from spreading to his home as the 6-5 Fire burning through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Sept. 2, 2025. Noah Berger/AP