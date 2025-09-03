Fire tears through California Gold Rush town of Chinese Camp, threatening homes and historic buildings

Firefighters are continuing to battle lightning-sparked fires in three Central California counties on Wednesday, including a fire that has caused extensive damage to a historic Gold Rush town.

The fire, which has been dubbed the 6-5 Fire, broke out near Don Pedro Overlook Trail and Old Pedro Road in Tuolumne County on Tuesday. The fire quickly grew in size and forced the evacuation of the entire town of Chinese Camp and surrounding areas.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has scorched 6,473 acres and is 0% contained.

"The 6-5 Fire in Tuolumne County has grown rapidly today and remains active with no containment," said a statement from Cal Fire. "Mandatory evacuation orders are in place with widespread warnings extending further. Incident Command has requested significant resources, including engines, dozers, crews, and aircraft, as the fire burns at a dangerous rate of spread and threatens multiple structures."

CBS Sacramento reporter Claudette Stefanian reported from Chinese Camp on Wednesday and noted the extent of the damage.

"A lot of what we're seeing here has been reduced to ash," Stefanian said.

According to Stefanian, some homes in Chinese Camp and the historic post office in the town remained standing.

Established by a group of miners from China in the 1850s, Chinese Camp eventually grew into a bustling town during the Gold Rush, with a population that reached 5,000 people at one point. The town, which now has a population of about 90 people according to Census figures, is listed as a California Historical Landmark.

The 6-5 Fire is among several in the area that were sparked by lightning on Tuesday. Collectively known as the TCU September Lightning Complex, the fires have burned a combined 11,977 acres as of Wednesday morning. There are no immediate reports of injuries from the fires.

After the fires broke out, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced that the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA.