Channel 24, Sacramento's newest music venue, announces inaugural lineup
SACRAMENTO – The inaugural lineup for Sacramento's new midsize performance venue has been announced, and some well-known acts are on the list.
Named Channel 24, the new 2,150-person capacity venue will be opening in the coming months near 24th and R streets in Midtown Sacramento.
On Tuesday, the venue and Another Planet Entertainment announced the first acts who will be scheduled to play at Channel 24 this year.
Tucker Wetmore will get opening night honors on April 24. Indie rock legends Death Cab for Cutie are also now slated to visit Sacramento on July 23.
The inaugural list of acts is below:
April 24 – Tucker Wetmore
April 25 – Tycho
April 27 – Sierra Ferrell
May 2 – Wallows
May 4 – Empire of the Sun
May 7 – Denzel Curry
May 14 – Madness
May 16 – Hippo Campus
May 21 – Hermanos Gutierrez
May 29 – James Arthur
June 8 – Charley Crockett
July 1 – Lake Street Drive
July 23 – Death Cab for Cutie
Aug. 19 – Shakey Graves & Trampled by Turtles
Sept. 9 – Tennis with Alice Phoebe Lou
Sept. 25 – The Head and the Heart
Oct. 3 – Lane 8
Another Planet Entertainment is behind the new venue, which promoters and local leaders say will help fill the gap of midsize venues in Sacramento.