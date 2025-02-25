Channel 24, Sacramento's newest music venue, announces inaugural lineup

SACRAMENTO – The inaugural lineup for Sacramento's new midsize performance venue has been announced, and some well-known acts are on the list.

Named Channel 24, the new 2,150-person capacity venue will be opening in the coming months near 24th and R streets in Midtown Sacramento.

On Tuesday, the venue and Another Planet Entertainment announced the first acts who will be scheduled to play at Channel 24 this year.

Tucker Wetmore will get opening night honors on April 24. Indie rock legends Death Cab for Cutie are also now slated to visit Sacramento on July 23.

The inaugural list of acts is below:

April 24 – Tucker Wetmore

April 25 – Tycho

April 27 – Sierra Ferrell

May 2 – Wallows

May 4 – Empire of the Sun

May 7 – Denzel Curry

May 14 – Madness

May 16 – Hippo Campus

May 21 – Hermanos Gutierrez

May 29 – James Arthur

June 8 – Charley Crockett

July 1 – Lake Street Drive

July 23 – Death Cab for Cutie

Aug. 19 – Shakey Graves & Trampled by Turtles

Sept. 9 – Tennis with Alice Phoebe Lou

Sept. 25 – The Head and the Heart

Oct. 3 – Lane 8

Another Planet Entertainment is behind the new venue, which promoters and local leaders say will help fill the gap of midsize venues in Sacramento.