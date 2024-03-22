Sacramento's music scene set to expand with new venue in Midtown

SACRAMENTO - Midtown Sacramento is getting a new addition to its music scene as a new venue is already under construction.

A new music venue is coming to Midtown Sacramento and people are excited.

"Actually, it's super great," said Keenan Lewis.

It's called Channel 24 and the announcement came Wednesday as construction got underway at the 1800 block of 24th Street, near R Street.

Another Planet Entertainment, known for its productions of Outside Lands in San Francisco and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, is behind the venture. They said they've always wanted to create an establishment in Sacramento.

"We have had our eye on Sacramento for many years now and as it has become a much more merging market and we've done shows here for the 20 years of our existence," said Jon Gunton with Another Planet Entertainment.

It will be a midsize music venue set to hold around 2,150 people, featuring a main music room, multiple bars, a general admission floor, a VIP area, and other amenities.

People in the Midtown neighborhood say they're on board.

"One of the things we felt when we moved out of San Francisco and came to Sacramento is that it had a lack of activities to do on the younger side. Obviously, there's a ton of restaurants but there's not a ton of activities to do," Lewis said.

"I don't object to a music venue. I would object to a lot of noise at night but if that's what they're going to do, that's what they are going to do," said Jerry Livington-Joy.

The company says this new addition will boost the economic development and music culture of the Sacramento scene.

"There's going to be a ton of local Sacramento folks and then there's going to be greater Sacramento folks that are driving in. They're coming into the city so that means they're going to be spending money at restaurants. They're going to be maybe staying the night at hotels," Gunton said. "So obviously, that's that's the benefit for Sacramento and economy and we hope to really be a part of that"

The music venue is set to open in early spring of 2025.