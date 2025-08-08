California woman who led white supremacist terror group pleads guilty to several charges

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that a California woman who led a transnational white supremacist terror group has pleaded guilty to a sweeping list of charges, including soliciting both hate crimes and the murder of federal officials, and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

Dallas Humber, 35, of Elk Grove, is the leader of the Terrorgram Collective. She faces up to 30 years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5. The Justice Department noted that District Court Judge Dena Coggins "found that Humber's plea was knowing and voluntary, and deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until the sentencing hearing."

According to the plea agreement, Humber led the Terrorgram Collective from July 2022 until her arrest in September 2024. During that time, she and other members of the group solicited individuals to carry out acts of terrorism, assassinations and hate crimes.

"Humber led a transnational terrorist group promoting white supremacy, hate crimes, and violence, including soliciting the murder of U.S. government officials," said John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for National Security. "Her actions posed a direct threat to our citizens and national security."

Prosecutors outlined a list of violent incidents inspired by Humber and the Terrorgram Collective. These included plots to attack energy facilities in New Jersey and Tennessee, the murder of two people in Wisconsin as part of a broader assassination plan targeting a federal official, and an attempted assassination of an Australian government official.

"Humber solicited murders and hate crimes based on the race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity of others," said Acting U.S. Attorney Kimberly A. Sanchez for the Eastern District of California.

The group's influence extended far beyond U.S. borders, contributing to international acts of terror such as the 2022 shooting at an LGBT bar in Bratislava, Slovakia, which left two dead; a school shooting in Aracruz, Brazil, in which four were killed; and a stabbing outside a mosque in Eskişehir, Turkey, that injured five.

Humber remains in federal custody pending sentencing.