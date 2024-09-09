Feds say white supremacist leaders of "Terrorgram" group plotted assassinations, inspired attacks

Washington — Federal prosecutors in California unsealed an indictment Monday charging two people with leading an online group of white supremacists that maintained a list of high-profile targets to assassinate and urging group members to commit hate crimes.

A 37-page indictment filed on Sept. 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California alleges that Dallas Erin Humber and Matthew Robert Allison led the group known as "Terrorgram," a network of channels, group chats and users on the app Telegram, that promote "white supremacist accelerationism." The ideology is described in court filings as "centered on the belief that the white race is superior," and that violence and terrorism are needed to spark a race war to speed up the collapse of government and the rise of the "white ethnostate."

Humber, 34, and Allison, 37, face 15 federal charges, including solicitation of a murder of a federal official, solicitation of a hate crime and conspiracy to provide material support for terrorists. Humber is from Elk Grove, California, and Allison is from Boise, Idaho.

Assistance Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the indictment shows the "new technological face of white supremacist violence."

Prosecutors allege that Humber and Allison took over the group in 2022, after one of its leaders was arrested and charged with terrorism offenses. As the new leaders of the so-called Terrorgram Collective, the indictment claims that the defendants spread videos and publications called "The Hard Reset," "White Terror" and "The List," and solicited group members to carry out attacks against "racial enemies" and on crucial infrastructure.

This is a developing story and will be updated.