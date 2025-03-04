California state workers critical of Gov. Newsom's return-to-office mandate

SACRAMENTO — State workers are already showing signs of resistance to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's new mandate to return to the office at least four days per week beginning July 1.

Gayle Jamerson is a decades-long state worker who said that returning to her office four days per week will cost her hundreds of dollars a month. The existing hybrid work model for state workers, implemented by the governor last June, requires at least two in-office days per week.

"I would say at least $400 to $500," Jamerson said. "So yesterday, I canceled my retirement contribution anticipating these changes."

Amber Grace has worked for the state for two years.

"I'm concerned with the increased carbon emissions, traffic," Grace said. "It's unnecessary. Why? The work is being completed."

California's largest state workers' union, SEIU 1000, called the executive order out of touch and unnecessary and wants it reversed.

"State employees should not be used as a political pawn and really, that seems like the only reason we would be sent back," SEIU 1000 President Anica Walls said.

Democratic political strategist Steve Maviglio, often a critic of Newsom, said this executive order is likely aimed at a national audience.

President Trump issued an executive order for federal workers to return to the office five days a week. San Francisco's new mayor, Daniel Lurie, announced a four-day-return-to-office order for city workers last month.

"First of all, you have to put everything Governor Newsom does in the prism of future presidential politics. He's seeing mayors, governors, and even the President of the United States require workers to go back to work in an office," Maviglio said. "And this fits into the box of having the state government be more efficient, which is certainly a topic of the day."

"If I could retire now, I would," Jamerson said. "I would totally be out the door as soon as we had to come back."

SEIU 1000 has already announced their first organized protest for Wednesday, March 12 at California's HR offices.