California Gov. Newsom mandates 4 in-office days per week for state workers beginning July 1

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday issued an executive order mandating all state workers to work in office at least four days a week beginning July 1, 2025.

The new hybrid work model applies to all state agencies and departments — more than 224,000 full-time employees — and aims to improve collaboration and communication, enhance mentorship and knowledge-sharing, strengthen oversight and accountability, and deliver better services to citizens of the state, the Governor's Office said.

Further remote-working requests would be granted on a case-by-case basis "consistent with the executive order and existing family-friendly employment policies and legal obligations," Newsom's office said.

Independent offices including those of the lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state controller, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, and insurance commissioner have been "strongly encouraged" by the state to implement the new hybrid work model to improve operations.

Since June 17, 2024, state workers have been operating under a hybrid work model that requires at least two in-office days per week.

In announcing the new mandate, Gov. Newsom said:

"State employees are the backbone of our government, and we are blessed in California with public servants who devote their time and talents to the smooth operation of critical services and public infrastructure. In-person work makes us all stronger — period. When we work together, collaboration improves, innovation thrives, and accountability increases. That means better service, better solutions, and better results for Californians, while still allowing flexibility."

Under the governor's order, CalHR will also seek to hire former federal employees for state jobs such as firefighting, weather forecasting and forest management in an effort to address employment needs and strengthen California's emergency