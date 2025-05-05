New enforcement of decades-old California law puts Sacramento mural work on hold

SACRAMENTO – Muralists across California are outraged over a law they say is silencing their work.

Art advocates say the law, which requires muralists to be licensed contractors, has been around for decades but only recently started getting enforced.

Both artists and residents say murals can be transformative for neighborhoods.

"Underpasses aren't necessarily pretty," said artist Jaya King.

Edward Roth has lived in a Sacramento neighborhood near the freeway since the 1940s. He says he's grateful for the artwork on the underpass.

"It stops that tagging," Roth said.

But King says, right now, residents won't see muralists doing this type of work around the city.

A law from 1971 recently started getting enforced that requires muralists to be licensed contractors.

King says Sacramento's decision to enforce that law is impacting her livelihood.

"I would say I have maybe about four projects per year," King said.

She says the C-33 license requires the muralist to do multiple things, among them: pass three exams, do a multi-year apprenticeship, and buy a contractor bond.

Arts advocates say many muralists had no clue about the law. They also say the required apprenticeship with a painting contractor doesn't make sense.

"A painting contractor is not going to be able to teach a muralist what a muralist does," said Julie Baker with the group California for the Arts.

The City of Sacramento says they've placed hiring muralists on hold and paused an upcoming project until the issue is resolved. SB-456 would create an exemption for muralists and is currently making its way through the legislature.