California fire marshal suspends pyrotechnic licenses tied to deadly Esparto explosion

The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced Tuesday that it has suspended the pyrotechnic licenses of two people tied to the deadly fireworks explosion at a Northern California facility on July 1.

Those who had their licenses suspended were Devastating Pyrotechnics owner and CEO Kenneth Chee and Craig Cutright, owner of Blackstar Fireworks.

Cutright is also an Esparto Fire Department volunteer firefighter. BlackStar Fireworks and Devastating Pyrotechnics both had the same listed address, which was the site of the explosion.

Cal Fire's OSFM is leading the investigation to determine the origin and cause of the explosion that killed 7 workers at the facility in the Yolo County community of Esparto.

"While our Arson & Bomb Investigators have completed their evidence collection from the explosion site, the investigation remains very active," State Fire Marshal Chief Daniel Berlant said. "We continue to remain laser-focused on this investigation as the family and the community deserve answers. The effort to find the cause can take time, and it is our responsibility to ensure we provide a thorough and accurate investigation."

Chee's home in San Francisco was raided by law enforcement a week ago. Berlant sat down for a one-on-one interview with CBS Sacramento last week but did not say what investigators were searching for.

The search warrant served at Chee's home was one of "a number of search warrants carried out" in connection with the Esparto explosion, Berlant said.

Chee's attorney released a statement after that search stating that his client was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Cal Fire said it could not provide further specific details on the investigation.