San Francisco home raided in connection to deadly Northern California fireworks explosion

A San Francisco home was searched Tuesday in connection with the deadly Northern California fireworks explosion that killed seven people on July 1.

Cal Fire's state fire marshal was leading the investigation at the Inner Richmond home on 2nd Avenue, between Geary Boulevard and Anza Street, a Yolo County spokesperson said.

The home that was searched has the same address as the one where the fireworks company Devastating Pyrotechnics is registered. The explosion happened at the company's warehouse in the Yolo County town of Esparto.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office was also at the home. In a statement, they said, their "EOD team was in San Francisco on a mutual aid request in relation to the Esparto fire."

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office and the San Francisco Police Department were also at the scene, according to a report by Hoodline.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to San Francisco police regarding the investigation and was told to contact the Yolo County Sheriff.

While Devastating Pyrotechnics has an active fireworks license in California as an importer and exporter, it did not have a local license to sell the fireworks nor a business license, according to the Yolo County Planning Commission Director.

Devastating Pyrotechnics posted a statement to its website on July 2 regarding the deadly explosion.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and emergency personnel. Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation."