All 7 Esparto fireworks warehouse explosion victims identified by Yolo County coroner

Yolo County authorities have officially identified all seven of the people who died in the Esparto fireworks warehouse explosion.

On Friday, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office announced that they had completed a DNA analysis of the remains found following the July 1 incident at Devastating Pyrotechnics.

The following people have been identified:

Angel Mathew Voller, 18, of Stockton, CA

Carlos Javier Rodriguez-Mora, 43, of San Andreas, CA

Neil Justin Li, 41, of San Francisco, CA

Joel Jeremias Melendez, 28, of Sacramento, CA

Christopher Goltiao Bocog, 45, of San Francisco, CA

Jesus Manaces Ramos, 18, of San Pablo, CA

Jhony Ernesto Ramos, 22, of San Pablo, CA

No official cause of death has been determined at this time, the sheriff's office says. Family had already identified a number of the victims to the media.

An investigation into the explosion was still ongoing.