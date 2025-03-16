California Department of Education's return to office order delayed 6 months, letter says

Return to office order delayed for California Department of Education workers, letter says

SACRAMENTO – California state workers in the Department of Education are claiming a small win Sunday night.

CBS13 obtained a letter state superintendent Tony Thurmond sent them, announcing a delay of their 4-day-a-week return to office order until December.

Cecelia Wilson is a Department of Education worker and District Labor Council president who just received a letter from state Thurmond reading that he's extending the deadline for his employees to return to office to Dec. 31.

It's six months after the July 1 date Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

"I mean the complete victory would be him completely saying to the end of my administration," Wilson said.

Thurmond's letter also invites education employees to be part of a discussion reimagining what going to work looks like.

"For me, it's going to cost me money," Gayle Jamerson said.

Jamerson works at the Department of Education and says returning to in-person work four days a week will cost her hundreds of dollars a month.

"I would say at least $4,500," Jamerson said.

State workers organized a protest last week.

Thurmond's extension cites parking problems and telenetwork connectivity as two for his delay.

"The fight continues," Wilson said.

This state return-to-office battle and deadline day is now different at the Department of Education.

The state did release guidelines Friday for state workers ordered back to the office.

The guidelines will allow those who live more than 50 miles from their office to work from home if they established a telework agreement before March 3.