Bailey hits 1st big league homer, squeezes in a run, Giants beat Marlins 7-5

Patrick Bailey hit his first major league homer and drove in a run with a squeeze bunt, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 on Sunday for their fifth win in six games.

Two days after making his major league debut and less than 24 hours after getting his first hit, the 23-year-old catcher homered in the second off Jesús Luzardo and bunted in a run in a two-run sixth for a 6-4 lead.

"Obviously the home run was cool but one of my biggest priorities here at the plate is just put up quality ABs and do what we need to do to win games," Bailey said. "To be able to kind of get all the milestones out in the weekend and settle in is pretty cool."

J.D. Davis hit his team-leading eighth home run in the third inning, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Mitch Haniger's sixth-inning single on a day when the Giants' latest crop of young players repeatedly came through.

"It was a team effort and I thought the guys had a good plan and approach against Luzardo," manager Gabe Kapler said. "You always have to expect the young players to have some ups and downs and some struggles. It's always nice when they have some ups first because it kind of sets the tone and brings a lot of energy to the ballpark."

Jorge Soler had four hits, including his 12th home run, and had three RBIs for the Marlins. Nick Fortes also went deep, his first home run since April 1.

After Thairo Estrada's RBI double in the third tied the score 2-2, Davis hit a two-run homer to center. Like Soler did when he connected in the first, Davis walked slowly toward first base and watched the drive land in the stands, then did a little bat flip.

Davis also doubled off Luzardo (3-3) leading off the sixth and scored on Haniger's single for a 5-4 lead. Haniger came home on Bailey's sacrifice bunt.

John Brebbia retired two batters after Alex Wood was tagged for four runs in the first five innings.

Ryan Walker (1-0), a 27-year-old right-hander, worked around a pair of singles in a scoreless sixth to win in his major league debut. His wife and 35 family and friends watched from the stands.

"Obviously a little nerves just like anyone else would, but I felt in control ," Walker said. "I just played my game."

Jakob Junis retired six batters and Camilo Doval got three outs for his 12th save in 13 chances, allowing an unearned run when Bailey picked up Berti's squib single and threw wildly past first for an error.

Soler homered for the seventh time in 16 games on a 2-0 slider from Wood. Soler stood near home plate for a few moments and watched the ball sail into the left-field stands before rounding the bases.

Before Bailey's second-inning solo homer, the Giants had gone four games without a long ball for the first time since 2018.

"It just shows that the future is good, the future is promising and that we have a lot of capable guys, not just here but also in the minor leagues," Walker said.

Luzardo gave up six runs and six hits in five innings with eight strikeouts.

Wood had five strikeouts in 4 1/3 uneven innings. He gave up six hits, including two home runs, to remain without a decision in six starts this season.

MARVELOUS DEFENSE

Marlins first baseman Yuli Gurriel, a Gold Glove winner with Houston in 2021, made a spectacular play in the second inning when he fielded Mike Yastrzemski's slow grounder then flipped the ball backward to Luzardo, who was running from the pitcher's mound to cover first base.

Yastrzemski got his revenge in the fourth with a diving catch to rob Garrett Hampson of a hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Luis Arraez, the leading hitter in the majors, did not start as part of a planned day off but lined out as a pinch hitter in the sixth. A day earlier, Arraez fouled a ball off his foot and was seen limping after.

Giants: A day after leaving his start in the sixth inning due to lower back pain, RHP Logan Webb was still sore and may have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.13 ERA) faces the Rockies on the road Monday, The last time Cabrera pitched in Colorado he set a career-high of nine strikeouts in six innings June 1, 2022.

Giants: Kapler had not announced a rotation for the series in Minnesota beginning Monday.