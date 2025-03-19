Badlands nightclub in Sacramento bans all MAGA attire

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento bar announced a new policy on social media banning MAGA-related attire in response to a guest wearing a MAGA hat that the business says led to other patrons feeling discomfort.

Badlands, in the Lavender Heights neighborhood, an LGBTQ+ hub in Sacramento, shared the new policy on Instagram Monday.

The statement, posted by TJ Bruce, owner of Badlands, said, in part in the statement, "Moving forward, MAGA-related attire will not be allowed in the venue. This decision is not about banning political beliefs—it is about ensuring that Badlands remains a space where our community feels comfortable and supported."

Bruce wrote that, at first, the business was going to band all political attire to "avoid further issues" but changed the policy because "we've realized that a blanket ban is not the right approach."

"We appreciate everyone's understanding and respect as we continue to maintain the environment that makes Badlands a place for all to enjoy," Bruce stated.

The guest who wore the MAGA hat to Badlands spoke to CBS13's Steve Large on Tuesday and believes he is the reason for the policy change and MAGA ban.

"This is the first time I've ever done this, you know, worn a red Trump hat at the bar…so I was a little nervous," said Steve Bourasa, an LGBT Trump supporter.

Bourasa took a photo of himself inside Badlands Friday night and says he was in the bar for an hour and left feeling uncomfortable. He was with The Log Cabin Republicans, a political group representing LGBT conservatives, together for the California GOP Convention.

CBS News' legal contributor told CBS13 that the ban does not violate the First Amendment and that political affiliation is not a protected characteristic, like race or sex.