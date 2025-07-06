Athletics slugger Brent Rooker named to 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Athletics slugger Brent Rooker will be joining teammate Jacob Wilson in Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Rooker is on pace to hit more than 30 home runs for a third straight year. Going into Sunday's game, he is hitting .273.

It will be his second All-Star selection in the past three years, all with the Athletics.

Rooker joins rookie teammate Wilson, who will be starting at shortstop.

The All-Star game is on July 15 at 4 p.m. at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

The A's (37-54) will host the San Francisco Giants (48-42) Sunday night at Sutter Health Park in a rubber game.