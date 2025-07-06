Watch CBS News
Sports

Athletics slugger Brent Rooker named to 2025 MLB All-Star Game

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Athletics slugger Brent Rooker will be joining teammate Jacob Wilson in Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Rooker is on pace to hit more than 30 home runs for a third straight year. Going into Sunday's game, he is hitting .273. 

It will be his second All-Star selection in the past three years, all with the Athletics. 

Rooker joins rookie teammate Wilson, who will be starting at shortstop. 

The All-Star game is on July 15 at 4 p.m. at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. 

The A's (37-54) will host the San Francisco Giants (48-42) Sunday night at Sutter Health Park in a rubber game. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.