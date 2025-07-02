Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson voted as starting American League shortstop for 2025 All-Star Game

Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson was voted as the starting shortstop for the American League for the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Through Wednesday's games, Wilson is batting .339 with 108 hits in his first major league campaign, trailing only Yankees star Aaron Judge, who is batting .358 with 112 hits.

He is the first A's shortstop to start the All-Star Game since Bert Campaneris did so in three straight years from 1973-75, according to MLB. ESPN reports that he is just the second rookie shortstop to start the All-Star Game and the first rookie to win the starting role via fan selection.

The A's selected Wilson as the sixth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Grand Canyon University.

Wilson was competing against Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the starting role. Witt, who's slashing .286/.338/.490 this season, was runner-up to Judge in the 2024 AL MVP race.

The All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The game will be on July 15.