Athletics acquire catcher Pereda from Marlins for cash, designate McCann for assignment

Catcher Jhonny Pereda was traded to the Athletics from the Miami Marlins for cash on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Pereda played in 20 games last season in his first big league action, batting .231 with four RBIs. At Triple-A Jacksonville, he hit .297 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and an .829 OPS over 49 games.

The A's designated catcher Kyle McCann for assignment to clear roster room for Pereda.

McCann spent all of 2024 with the A's as a backup catcher after making his major league debut. He batted .236 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 54 games.

Pereda is the latest player to join the A's ahead of their first temporary season in West Sacramento.

The A's have added starting pitcher Luis Severino, third baseman Gio Urshela and acquired left-handers Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez from the Tampa Bay Rays.