A's sign top free agent pitcher Luis Severino ahead of Sacramento move: reports

SACRAMENTO – The Athletics have made a big free agent signing ahead of their temporary move to West Sacramento.

Luis Severino, a right-handed starting pitcher who had a resurgent year with the New York Mets, is in agreement with the A's for a contract, league sources say. As first reported by ESPN, the contract is reported for three years and is worth $67 million.

It would be the largest guaranteed contract in A's history.

Per league source, the A’s are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Luis Severino.@JeffPassan was on it first@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/tNLkylvOkR — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) December 5, 2024

In a post to his Instagram page, Severino thanked the Mets and their fans.

"Thank you mets staff and front office for everything. I will forever be grateful for an incredible season," Severino wrote.

Reports of the signing surfaced on the same day that the A's announced that season tickets for their first season at Sutter Health Park will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Severino turns 31 in February and has compiled a career 65-44 win-loss record and 3.81 ERA.