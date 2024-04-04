A's to temporarily relocate to Sacramento ahead of Las Vegas move, team announces

WEST SACRAMENTO - The Athletics will temporarily relocate to Sacramento for the next three seasons after negotiations of an extension agreement with the City of Oakland were deemed "far apart" earlier this week.

The team made the announcement a joint statement from the Athletics and Sacramento Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive on Thursday.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the A's to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories," said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in the statement. "Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country."

The A's will be playing at Sutter Health Park, home of the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats, starting in 2025. West Sacramento will host the team for three seasons, with an option for a fourth.

A's Owner and Managing Partner John Fisher said in a statement he looked forward to making Sutter Health Park the team's home.

"We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento for hosting the A's while we work to complete our new ballpark in Las Vegas," Fisher said.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also acknowledged the plan.

"On behalf of all of MLB, I want to express my appreciation to West Sacramento, Sutter Health Park, the Kings and the greater Sacramento region for their excitement to host the A's for interim play, as the A's new permanent home is built in Las Vegas," Manfred said.

Today, the Sacramento Kings, majority owner of the five-time Pacific Coast League champion Sacramento River Cats, announced that Sutter Health Park will host the A’s for three MLB seasons starting in 2025 with an option for a fourth – ahead of the team’s transition to Las Vegas.… — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) April 4, 2024

Sutter Health Park is located in the city of West Sacramento. Mayor Martha Guerrero released a statement after the A's announcement expressing excitement about the move.

"It's an incredible day for the City of West Sacramento!" Guerrero said. "We are a baseball town and on behalf of the City we extend a warm welcome to the A's and their dedicated fanbase throughout Northern California."

A's leadership paid a visit to the park in January when a welcome message was seen on the scoreboard. Team leaders were scheduled to be in Sacramento on Wednesday to talk about plans to temporarily relocate to Sacramento.

MLB owners approved a relocation proposal by A's owner John Fisher in November last year. The team plans to play at a $1.5 billion facility, beginning in 2028.