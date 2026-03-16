After Oscar win for Sacramento-shot "One Battle After Another," another major movie heads to Northern California

Fresh off a huge night at the 2026 Academy Awards for the Sacramento-filmed Best Picture-winner "One Battle After Another," a new movie is set to begin filming in California's El Dorado County.

Gold discovery and El Dorado County's Gold Country are set to become the backdrop of the next Northern California movie production led by Hollywood director Ang Lee. The movie, titled "Gold Mountain," is about two Chinese American orphans' journey during the gold rush.

Some of California's expanded tax credits for filmmakers have been awarded for the production plan.

Kathleen Dodge is El Dorado County's film commissioner. The new production comes at a critical time in California film production, with more productions choosing to film somewhere else.

"When productions come to our community, we want them to feel welcome," Dodge said.

In the last quarter of 2025, while California saw a 20% drop in film and TV spending, New York and New Jersey saw big increases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has doubled state tax credits from $330 million to $750 million to keep movies like "Gold Mountain" filming here.

"I have to really applaud our governor for making these incentives high enough to hold a project like that, in the state of California, where the story is and where it should be told," Dodge said.

Placerville Hardware still sells gold mining equipment in El Dorado County. The store has been open and operating since 1852. Owner Albert Fausel says any attention from the movie will help his bottom line.

"Well, it just brings a whole other crowd to our town to experience the gold rush fever and the theme of our town," Fausel said.

According to the California Film Commission, "Gold Mountain" will have 58 cast members, 170 crew members, 1,300 extras and will spend $31 million while filming here.

"From what I've learned, that's an A-list team," Dodge said.