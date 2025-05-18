Body of drowning victim recovered from American River in Placer County

OREGON BAR – A body was recovered from the American River in Placer County on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the drowning victim's body was located in the area of Oregon Bar, which is located on the north fork of the river.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Earlier this month, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said it was upriver searching for a missing kayaker who flipped near the No Hands Bridge near the American River confluence. That person is still unaccounted for.