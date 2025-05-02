Watch CBS News
Search underway for missing kayaker who flipped in American River near Auburn

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN – A search is underway for a kayaker who is missing after flipping in the American River on Friday evening, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. 

Authorities responded to the American River Confluence area for reports that a kayak had flipped under the No Hands Bridge.

no-hands-bridge-missing-kayaker-1-placer-co-sheriff.jpg
Placer County Sheriff's Office

One kayaker was able to reach nearby rocks safely, but a second kayaker is missing. 

Officials from Cal Fire, California State Parks, El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol are at the scene assisting. 

No Hands Bridge is located near Highway 49 and Old Forest Hill Road, just downstream from where the north fork and middle fork of the American River meet. 

