Amazon Prime Air drone deliveries begin in Lockeford just before Christmas

LOCKEFORD – As of the eve of Christmas Eve, Amazon has started delivering some packages by drone to one Central Valley city.

Back over the summer, Amazon announced that Lockeford would be one of the first cities to get the online retailer's Prime Air drone delivery service. Amazon has said that it would be using feedback from the community of just over 3,500 residents to help scale the program.

On Friday, Amazon said in a statement that those deliveries have begun in Lockeford as well as College Station, Texas.

"Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies. We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time," said Natalie Banke, Amazon Air spokesperson, in the statement.

Exactly how many packages are being delivered by drone is unclear.

